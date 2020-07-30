LETTER: Support Pottebaum for supervisor

Voters who partake in straight-ticket voting recklessly base all of their decisions in an election solely on the political affiliation each candidate belongs to. This abhorrent practice often prevents the person best suited for public office from being elected. Responsible voters carefully evaluate individual candidates before casting a ballot and realize one political party never has a monopoly on the most qualified individual for every office.

That is why I have always rejected straight-ticket voting and have no intentions of changing in 2020. Despite being a delegate to the Woodbury County Republican Convention, I recognize that the best candidate for Woodbury County Supervisor District 3 is clearly Democratic incumbent Martin Pottebaum. In his first term, Pottebaum has shown a willingness to work across the aisle and reject the extreme ideologies present in much of the Democratic party. Having this moderate voice on the county board is vital to keeping a healthy balance in county government. Despite being in the minority party on the county board, Pottebaum has repeatedly led on solutions to issues impacting his constituents. I especially appreciate the leadership Pottebaum has demonstrated in securing the funding and developing a plan to repair the secondary roads in Woodbury County which have been egregiously neglected for decades.