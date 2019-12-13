LETTER: Support Randy Feenstra for U.S. House

There are people who talk and people who do. The difference between the two is what actually gets done.

Iowa State Senator Randy Feenstra is a person who doesn’t just talk about a problem, but someone who rolls up his sleeves and gets to work solving it.

During Randy Fenestra’s tenure in the Iowa Senate, he campaigned on cutting taxes, protecting life, and making government work for the taxpayer. Fast forward through Fenestra’s time in the Iowa Senate and Randy kept his promises from the campaign trail.

Randy wrote the largest tax cut in Iowa’s history. He defunded Planned Parenthood and passed the Heartbeat Bill. He even stopped sanctuary cities and passed the voter ID bill. Randy did exactly what he promised he would do. He didn’t just talk about the problems, he created solutions.

Now Randy is running for Congress in the Fourth District Republican primary and is the only candidate with a proven track record of delivering effective, conservative results. I’m supporting Randy Feenstra for Congress and I urge you to do the same. Nicole Cleveland, city councilwoman, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

