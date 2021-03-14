LETTER: Support repeal of AUMFs used for wars in Iraq

The 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) gave the United States authority to go to war with Iraq. My grandson fought in that war, which officially began 18 years ago on March 20, and was one of many thousands who returned permanently injured. Over 32,000 soldiers have died, and a couple trillion dollars spent that are needed here in our domestic economy.

Thirty years ago, the 1991 AUMF gave authority for the Gulf War with Iraq. These two AUMFs need to be taken off the books. The 2002 AUMF is still being used to keep us on a permanent war footing. In three years, my great-grandson will be 18 and eligible to join the military. Families in our country have suffered enough. It’s time to bring authorization for these wars to a close.

Legislation with bipartisan support has just been introduced in the Senate that would repeal both the 1991 and the 2002 AUMFs. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa is one of the co-signers of the bill. We do not know if Sen. Joni Ernst also supports this bill. Please urge her to do so.

The companion bill, HR 256 in the House, has 80 signers, and could come to the floor of the House this month or next. We urge our new Rep. Randy Feenstra to support and also so-sign this bipartisan legislation.

These wars have not protected our country from harm. Repeal the AUMFs. -- Judy Plank, Le Mars, Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0