LETTER: Support Siouxland hospitals, health care centers

I want to remind Siouxlanders to donate to our local hospitals and healthcare centers. I see several large hospitals advertise on TV and it is so frustrating knowing that MercyOne Siouxland, UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s, June E. Nylen Cancer Center, Shriners Hospital, along with our rural hospitals, need financial support too.

COVID has been challenging for all of us, so if you are able to donate your time, treasure or talent to your favorite hospital or healthcare center please do. They need your help now more than ever. -- Verna Welte, Sioux City