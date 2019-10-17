Our choice we make in next year’s Iowa Caucus has never been more important -- and we have to get it right.
Our Democratic Party needs a candidate at the top who brings a proven track record and the exceptional qualities to unite our country. That candidate is Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.
The executive leadership Gov. Bullock has displayed in Montana is custom-tailored to serve Iowans in the White House: an outside-of-D.C. perspective whose ideas are constructed not on making news headlines, but instead on what would best serve workers, students, farmers and families.
A perfect example of this leadership is reflected in Gov. Bullock’s plan for rural communities. Rather than a vague wish list, his plan is specific, comprehensive, and grounded in the concerns – and the promise – he’s heard from Iowans since the first day of his campaign.
As a farmer, a Crawford County supervisor, and a father, I know I can trust Gov. Bullock to lead us back on course to ensure that no matter where you live, everyone has a shot to be successful. Dave Muhlbauer, Manilla, Iowa