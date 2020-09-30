 Skip to main content
LETTER: Support Steve Hansen for Iowa House
LETTER: Support Steve Hansen for Iowa House

Letters to the Editor

Why am I voting for Steve Hansen?

Steve has proudly served Iowa already. During his time in office he pushed for changes that helped elevate our great state. He is proud of his Iowa roots, and he’s proud to fight for us and make sure we’re taken care of. In his role as the director of the Sioux City Public Museum, he oversaw a transition that took our proud city’s museum from an old house to a metropolitan-worthy establishment with a vast supply of historical artifacts. Our museum now draws in visitors and revenue in a way that was never possible.

Steve knows the challenges Iowans, and Sioux Cityans, face every day. With his ear to the ground he is ready to make changes that will affect our quality of life and lead to lasting change to benefit the people of Iowa. I look forward to the coming weeks as I know he is one person you can count on to take note of community issues and adapt to suit the people that will hopefully elect him. He has done the job before and he is ready to do it again.

Please join me in voting for Steve Hansen for the Iowa House of Representatives so we can get a jump start on putting our great state on the right track. Matthew O'Kane, Sioux City

