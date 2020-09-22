LETTER: Support Steve Hansen for Iowa House

Both Steve and I graduated from Morningside College and we knew each other as students during the late 1970s. We both have been Sioux City citizens for over 40 years. Steve served as a loyal Democrat in the Legislature from 1986 to 2002 with skill and devotion. He has always been courteous and engaging in conversations. In 2002, as museum director, he helped move the museum from Peirce Mansion to downtown Sioux City He is someone who has worked with and knows about the history and culture of Sioux City. When I have family or friends visit me, I take them to the museum and they love it. Because of his experience in dealing with the public congenially, he has respect and support from our citizens. He is passionate about Sioux City, education, health care, clean water and job creation.