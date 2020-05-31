LETTER: Support Steve King for re-election to House

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We of the 4th District are a real loyal bunch. Our people have supported Steve King for a long time and continue to do so, even if he isn't allowed to do committee work. He is still voting and his votes reflect our district values. I see no reason to throw Steve out due to opportunists and the usual other party effort.

If Steve is re-elected by us, the powers in Washington have no ground to stand on to deny his full privileges on our behalf. If our congressman tells it like it is, that's the way we like it.

No other groups in America are better at supporting this country than the 4th District of Iowa. Show your loyalty once again by making Steve King your choice for another term. Robert Moor, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0