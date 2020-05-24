LETTER: Support Steve King for re-election
LETTER: Support Steve King for re-election

Letters to the Editor

I keep getting letters and ads from candidates who tell me my voice needs to be heard. They want me to vote in the June 2 primary for a candidate who gets things done. We already have that candidate - Congressman Steve King. He has lived in the 4th District all his life. He and his wife still live in the house they moved into when they got married and raised their family in. He respects the office of the president, elected senators, and his fellow U.S. representatives. He meets with the president regularly. He is known as a friend of the farmers in Washington, D.C. He has gotten many very important things done for our district, our state, and our country. Our concerns are his concerns; our values, his values. He is dedicated to us.

I want to be heard. Please keep Congressman Steve King in office for two more years. We need him more than ever to help us through this pandemic. Vergene Donovan, Spirit Lake, Iowa

