LETTER: Support Taylor for U.S. House

An 18-year congressman should have our 4th District in a position of strength in Washington, D.C. Our congressman frittered that strength away through a stream of questionable and inadvisable comments and antics. It’s not the NY Times' fault, as he asserts. That was the final straw in a heap of reckless commentary. Now, as our farmers face huge challenges, we have no voice on the Ag Committee. Congressman King’s claims of a deal for reinstatement were swatted down by those who actually make that call. He should be in line for ag chairman – that would be true representation.
The Republican “establishment” is lined up behind “challenger” Randy Feenstra. This guy’s gotten lots of mileage out of being first challenger in the race. Early anti-King money flooded his way. He’s popular in Des Moines money circles. Does that make him the right choice for our 4th District? He can’t speak for himself. How can he speak for us? He’s never been electorally challenged before, and his ratings as a “conservative” are unimpressive.
Jeremy Taylor has the credentials we need for a congressman. Active National Guard major and chaplain, energy analyst, business owner, Iowa House member, Board of Supervisors in the district’s biggest county. Immigration? Jeremy’s wife Kim emigrated from Vietnam. Jeremy’s debate performances demonstrate his exceptional skills. Compare his appearances to Feenstra. Do your due diligence; research the candidates.
I am proud to vote for Jeremy Taylor. Dennis Reyman, Correctionville, Iowa
