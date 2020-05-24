LETTER: Support Taylor for U.S. House

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An 18-year congressman should have our 4th District in a position of strength in Washington, D.C. Our congressman frittered that strength away through a stream of questionable and inadvisable comments and antics. It’s not the NY Times' fault, as he asserts. That was the final straw in a heap of reckless commentary. Now, as our farmers face huge challenges, we have no voice on the Ag Committee. Congressman King’s claims of a deal for reinstatement were swatted down by those who actually make that call. He should be in line for ag chairman – that would be true representation.

The Republican “establishment” is lined up behind “challenger” Randy Feenstra. This guy’s gotten lots of mileage out of being first challenger in the race. Early anti-King money flooded his way. He’s popular in Des Moines money circles. Does that make him the right choice for our 4th District? He can’t speak for himself. How can he speak for us? He’s never been electorally challenged before, and his ratings as a “conservative” are unimpressive.