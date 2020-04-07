LETTER: Support vital child care industry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’ve been deeply concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world, our country and my community.

As a parent and as a Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) advocate, I’ve been specifically troubled by the virus’ impact on child care providers, whose services are so vital not only to our children, but also to our community and workforce. Here in Iowa, emergency service providers are on the front lines, fighting for our community. These workers cannot work from home, making child care a necessity.

That’s why I was pleased to see that Congress recently passed a COVID-19 relief bill, which provides over $4 billion in temporary relief for child care and allows providers to access emergency loans. This stimulus package provides crucial temporary support for the child care industry, and is a good first step towards ensuring that providers and employees are recognized and protected.

Access to child care is indispensable for tens of millions of Americans. When this pandemic is over, businesses reopen and parents go back to work, child care programs will play an integral role in meeting new workforce demands and rebuilding the national economy.