LETTER: Support Wieck for sheriff

It is very true that you do not need any law enforcement experience to be elected to the office of Woodbury County sheriff.

The question you have to ask yourself is: Why as a voter would you not want to elect the person with the most experience?

At the present time, we have two Republican candidates running for the office of Woodbury County sheriff. One has nearly 30 years' experience with the sheriff's office, the other doesn't. One candidate has worked in every division of the sheriff's office, supervised and administered in each one as well as managed the budget.

I believe that we need experience in the office of Woodbury County sheriff, not the opinions of another "consultant." We all know what "consultants" have done for Sioux City and Woodbury County.

We need to elect a man like Todd Wieck, raised here in Woodbury County, and with 30 years' experience to call upon. Todd Wieck, a man who knows the people of Woodbury County, knows the problems of the tri-state area, and can be counted upon for the solutions. Todd Wieck has put in the hours, and the hard work, and has stuck with it. This is what we need in the sheriff's office.

I would like to invite you all to support Todd Wieck for Woodbury County sheriff. Mark Solheim, Sioux City

