LETTER: Support Wieck for sheriff

The Carpenters Local 948 supports Todd Wieck for Woodbury County sheriff for his 30 years of experience in the sheriff’s office ranging from working with children in the community to responsibly maintaining the budget for seven years. Todd has experience in every division of the office and has dedicated his entire career to the Woodbury County community.

He is the only candidate that has been working on the vitally important, new law enforcement justice center project since the inception. This is a $50 million project that is already into the planning and detailed drawing phase, to include 28E agreements with Sioux City for infrastructure and lease agreements with Sioux City and Woodbury County with the Law Enforcement Authority.

Todd will be able to hit the ground running with the construction phase of the project when he takes office. Ernie Colt, Sioux City, Carpenters Local 948 business representative

