LETTER: Support Wieck for sheriff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you are wondering what a sheriff does, one thing you can do is look at the sheriff's office budget. You can find it in the Woodbury County budget book. This book shows the entire budget for Woodbury County, and the budget for the sheriff's office begins on page 103 and goes through 123.

Twenty-one pages and, to my count, 220 line items, ranging from food, telephone expense, water and garbage, to bullets, bullet-proof vests, gun permits, sex offender registration, and 213 others. Operating the jail alone amounts to close to $7 million.

Looking over the budget, you will get an idea of how difficult the position of sheriff can be. The sheriff's department covers the entire county. Every community in the county, every farmstead, every square inch of the county is under the jurisdiction of the sheriff. He is involved in the safety and security of the courthouse, the jail, a drug task force, patrol, training center, community policing, investigations, transporting prisoners, K-9, serving papers, etc.

The sheriff must account for staffing the sheriff's department with deputies, reserves, jail staff and office clerks. You need a man who can work with the police departments within the county and with the Woodbury County supervisors.

There is only one man with the qualifications to jump in and run the sheriff's department from day one - and that man is Todd Wieck. Mark Solheim, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0