LETTER: Support Wieck for sheriff

As I reflect on all the information passed out for this year's June 2 primary and the importance of the positions elected, especially the sheriff position, my heart must go with the person I feel has the most dedicated time, knowledge and experience for the job. The one who presently is working on the current projects and has knowledge of all aspects of those projects.

Todd Wieck comes with a consistent 30-year background with this department and has been involved every day for those 30 years. In listening to him speak he has many new visions for the department that I believe will prove to be very effective and make the Woodbury County Sheriff Department the finest in the state and known across the country. His working relationships are in place already and that, my friends, is HUGE. He has made himself available for anyone who wanted to talk to him or needed help with any issue. His stance for what he believes for this county is important and very appropriate.

In any political race there is opposition and questioning. However, in looking at the candidates for this race and asking around, the answer I get is Todd Wieck is the man for the job. Please exercise your right to vote on June 2 and vote Todd Wieck for sheriff of Woodbury County. Myah Collins, Sioux City

