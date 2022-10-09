LETTER: Supports Dumkrieger for Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

I support Jeremy Dumkrieger’s election for Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Jeremy’s “People over profit” makes him the candidate of choice for me.

Jeremy will stop supervisors from raising their own salaries by linking pay to the average pay of Woodbury County workers.

If elected, Jeremy will utilize federal money to improve our county's infrastructure while creating good paying jobs.

Transparency over large “over budget” projects such as the new jail will be absolute with Jeremy as a supervisor. Ever changing plans and budget alterations due to poor planning will now cost Woodbury County taxpayers millions more than was promised. The new jail needs new eyes to make sure it is finished while being fiscally responsible to taxpayers.

The burden of mental health is weighing on our first responders, law enforcement and hospitals. Jeremy will address these issues and the strain of lack of sufficient services in Woodbury County.

Jeremy will work to ensure rural and urban citizens are represented in Woodbury County by making decisions that benefit everyone. Vote for Jeremey Dumkrieger. -- Carie LaBrie, Sioux City