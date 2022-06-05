LETTER: Supports Jackyln Fox for Woodbury County Attorney

As a well-known conservative in the county, several people have asked who I will be supporting in the upcoming Republican primary for Woodbury County Attorney. I tell them the answer is clear. I will be supporting the experienced, tough on crime, fiscally conservative Republican, Jacklyn Fox.

Jackyln is honest, charismatic, full of energy, and truly cares about our community. I personally know many of the law enforcement officers supporting Jacklyn, along with her endorsements from all over the county from citizens just like us. In her 10 years as an Assistant Woodbury County Attorney, Jacklyn has prosecuted some of our most serious and violent crimes and has fought for maximum sentences. That isn't all that sets her apart. I know Jacklyn will make Woodbury County a better place because she values the people and is always working for the best interest of our community.