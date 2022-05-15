LETTER: Supports James Loomis for Woodbury County attorney

Getting out and voting is important. When I really understood this, I knew I would be in the voting booth every chance I was given. The only problem I encountered was who to vote for.

It can often be difficult to know who is going to do a good job once they are in. That being said, I would like to give you one of the most valuable and helpful things a voting citizen can have; information on a candidate. James Loomis is running in the Republican primary for Woodbury County attorney. I know he would do a good job from, knowing him personally for years as a man of integrity and a hard worker. What is much more important and satisfying is that I can prove it to those of you who don’t have the privilege of knowing him.

James has 19 years of prosecutorial experience, prosecuting 100s of felonies and 14 murders (that’s 14 more than any other candidate running in the primary). He has the actual public endorsement of 87 officers here in Woodbury County. These are upstanding, front-line workers in Woodbury County that know and have worked with James for years and agree with me that he is doing it well and support him publicly. This is an important relationship for a prosecutor to have.

James Loomis is by far the most qualified candidate for this position. He gets my vote for Woodbury County attorney and I hope he gets yours. -- Elijah Bruns, Sioux City

