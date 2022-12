I couldn't be happier than to hear that Barbara Sloniker is running for the remaining term of Woodbury County Board of Supervisor Rocky De Witt.

Barbara would be a smart, business and economically friendly ally to all of Woodbury County. I am not endorsing her as the former treasurer of Rocky De Witt's campaign, but as an individual of Woodbury County. Fulfilling the vacancy and eventual full term is truly best for business. -- Jake Jungers, Sioux City