LETTER: Supports the re-election of Rep. Skyler Wheeler

The Republican primary for Iowa House District 4 on June 7 is an opportunity for the people of Lyon and Sioux counties to support the Republican who has been Iowa’s biggest defender of conservative values and a voice for farmers.

With Iowa moving in the right direction, Rep. Skyler Wheeler has been on the frontlines for us at the State Capitol, and for that I want to encourage everyone from Iowa House District 4 to re-elect Wheeler.

Rep. Wheeler has stood up for conservative values by ensuring that our state government has a very limited role in our lives by voting to reduce the tax burden here in Iowa. He voted this year to reduce Iowa’s income tax to a flat tax and eliminate the retirement income tax overall.

I trust Rep. Wheeler to continue to be the loudest voice for me in the Iowa House. He has a proven track record that both Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Gov. Kim Reynolds endorse.

As a gun owner, I am confident in Rep. Wheeler’s track record to defend my rights. It has been made clear that Rep. Wheeler is a strong defender of the 2A through the NRA-PVF’s endorsement of him.

There isn’t a better option for the Iowa House than Rep. Wheeler and I trust that Republican’s will make the right choice on June 7. -- Michael Donlin, Sioux Center, Iowa

