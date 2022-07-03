LETTER: Supreme Court rulings mix government and religion

Charlie Helmick is the bold and decisive leader we need to represent Illinois in Washington D.C. We simply don't need any more liberal-leaning, vain and insincere candidates who have lost touch with the people of Illinois and whose support comes from the country club RHINOS whose contempt for working families and conservatives is real. The sum of Charlie's military and business experience combined with his conservative credentials makes him the best candidate. Charlie knows, understands, and cares about the issues impacting the working families of the 17th District: extreme inflation, out-of-control taxes, radical spending, and lawlessness resulting in failed Democratic policies. Charlie is not a "carpetbagger" who is only in town to win a campaign for "establishment party elites" whose disdain for real conservatives is self-evident. Charlie Helmick is a working man dedicated to his family and the people of the 17th District. Charlie is one of us! I wholeheartedly endorse Charlie Helmick to represent the 17th District Congress in Illinois. Vote Helmick for Congress on June 28.