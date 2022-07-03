 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Supreme Court rulings mix government and religion

Letters to the Editor

I have many religious friends. Most are from one Christian denomination or another. Some are Buddhist, Gaian, Jewish, Muslim, Unitarian or other less well-known sects.

I know their faith provides them comfort and sustains them in difficult times. I respect their religious beliefs, but I do not share them. My friends will usually discuss their belief systems, but do not try to impose them on me. That is why we are still friends.

The United States of America was founded as a country that respected religious pluralism. Legal scholars agree that the First Amendment to the Constitution prohibits government from establishing an official religion and does not allow government actions that favor one religion over another. It also prohibits the government from preferring religion over non-religion, or non-religion over religion.

There is a growing cancer within the Republican Party that ignores the establishment clause of the First Amendment and that has metastasized to infect the Supreme Court due to the appointment of three justices by a former president, best known for misogyny, temper tantrums, and inciting an insurrection. The Dobbs decision ignores 50 years of settled law and takes away the rights of women. Other decisions also indicate that this court is willing to mix government and religion – and that is un-American.

The November midterm elections are critical to sending a message that the Christofacist movement within the Republican Party is not only un-American, but also unacceptable. Please vote. -- William Deeds, Sioux City

