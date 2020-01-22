LETTER: Taiwan is protected

Marc A. Thiessen's lack of historical knowledge (“Taiwan has never needed U.S. support more than it does today," Jan. 19 Journal Opinion section) leads him to the same error as those who remind us that politics has never been so bitterly divided as now. Those people need to be reminded of the cordial relations between the north and south in 1860.

I remember the late '50s and early '60s when the Taiwanese islands of Quemoy (Now called Kenin) and Matsu were being shelled from mainland China. I think that if it had not been for United States support those islands would have been invaded and occupied by China.

Why would Taiwan need our support more now than it did then? In 1960 the United States imported nothing from China so China had nothing but our Navy to keep them from invading those islands or indeed Formosa (as it was called then). Today, Taiwan is protected even if the United States had no Navy by the fact that China could not survive without free access to the purchasing power of American consumers.

If China used force to recover control over Taiwan the Taiwanese would be better protected, not by our Navy, but by having our longshoremen refuse to unload the things that U.S. businesses import from China.

Of course we would have to relearn how to make our own toothpaste and raise our own garlic. Douglas VanDerVoort, Sioux City

