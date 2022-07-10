LETTER: Take morality and religion seriously again

Thomas Jefferson: "And can the liberties of a nation be thought secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are the gift of God?"

John Adams: "We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."

George Washington said that morality and religion were the two pillars of our republic.

Do we take our liberties for granted? Are we at risk today of losing them?

What would the founders of our nation see in their republic today? Decrease in church membership, smaller churches closing, exclusion of God from the marketplace, including removal of 10 Commandments from public display, steady increase in crime, shootings (mass and random), disobedience to authority, gender confusion, addiction to drugs, alcohol and sex, broken families, pornography, etc.

Isn't it time to take morality and religion seriously again? -- Shirley Anderson, Sioux City