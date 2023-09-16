The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The walk is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease.

I am joining participants of all ages in the fight against the disease at Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 1 in Sioux City. I started to participate in the walk when my mom was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. I became part of the committee when she passed. I felt I wanted to work endlessly so we can find a cure.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, there are more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 66,000 here in Iowa. Monona County is number two in the state for highest Alzheimer’s patients over the age of 65. Over 11 million family and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S.

By joining the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, you're helping to provide care and support for families facing the disease today, investing in promising research and supporting our work to ensure access to treatments for all who could benefit.

We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s. But to get there, we need you. Join us for the world’s largest fundraiser to fight the disease. Register at alz.org/walk. -- Kelli Jones, Sioux City