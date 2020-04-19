LETTER: 'Take to heart the lessons of this pandemic'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Iowa is projected to hit its worst point for the coronavirus in May. As new data becomes available, projections are refined and updated.

As we start to understand the nature of this disease, we see that distancing practices do “flatten the curve,” slow the spread and save lives.

I know folks are getting tired of physical distancing. Many are going above and beyond to help family, friends and community.

It’s my hope that leaders will come up with a plan that includes widespread testing, expanded contact tracing and addressing the shortage of personal protective equipment. Until then, we cannot set benchmarks to guide us in reopening the economy without sparking another wave of infections.

According to the Center for American Progress, “Americans are willing to make sacrifices and do their part to break transmission, but they need to have faith that there is a plan in place that will work. There is no conflict between aggressive public health measures that save lives and economic growth: In a study of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, cities that intervened earlier and more aggressively had faster economic growth after the pandemic.”

We’ll rebuild stronger than before if we take to heart the lessons of this pandemic and our response to it.

It’s reinforced for me key ways to be prepared for the unexpected and for Iowa to remain a great place to live, learn and work — including a strong safety net, better access to health care, and good Internet service in every community. Jackie Smith, Sioux City