This writer, thankfully, does not know the pain of being a victim of gun violence. However, Leonard Pitts, who wrote a column published in The Journal on March 29 relative to gun violence, should certainly be aware that the deranged or mentally ill individual bent on such destruction can and surely will find another way to do that evil deed, i.e. car bombs, back packs carrying bombs, or vehicular killings. Any inanimate object is not to blame for these killings, but the lack of available and affordable in-patient mental health care may well be part of the problem.
So, the entities that wish to legally take possession of your guns are the same entities who, solely for monetary reasons, shut down most of the in-patient care facilities. In my opinion, taking the guns from the citizens is just a Band-Aid, and it won’t stop the bleeding. - Diane Baker, Sioux City