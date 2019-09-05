The major legislative success of the Trump administration so far were the tax cuts, which for the most part benefitted the wealthiest people and corporations. Money saved from the tax cuts was used, not to create new jobs, but for corporations to buy back their own shares. This raised stock prices, making the rich richer.
The Republicans voted for the tax cuts not to help average citizens, but their rich donors who threatened to replace them if they didn't vote for the tax cuts.
So when Rep. Steve King says the tax cuts were the most important piece of legislation he has voted for, he was thinking of protecting his job. He doesn't care about us. Kevin Harrington, Sioux City