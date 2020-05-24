LETTER: Taylor is best choice in 4th District primary
LETTER: Taylor is best choice in 4th District primary

Letters to the Editor

I've long supported Rep. Steve King, but when he barely beat liberal J.D. Scholten and when he lost his committee assignments, I knew change was needed. After careful consideration, I chose Jeremy Taylor, who I believe is the most qualified for this position.

Jeremy is the only actively serving military member in the race, a chaplain and a major, when less than 18% in Congress have served in uniform. Since his time from the Iowa Statehouse through his five years at the Woodbury County courthouse, I have not met a more hard-working representative. I sincerely believe that without his leadership, we wouldn't have seen our county turned around for lower taxes and effective solutions. While in the Iowa House, he floor-managed key legislation for veterans and domestic abuse victims into law while earning an "A" ranking from the NRA and American Conservative Union with a 100% pro-life voting record.

Electing an establishment candidate with a history of flip-flopping will only get us the tired rerun of when Republicans were in control but failed to govern as the conservatives they promised us to be. I appreciate that Jeremy hasn't attacked Steve King, but has made the case that it is time for effective leadership at the national level to tackle the national debt, stand for life, represent our ag economy during a tough time, fight socialism, secure the border, and fight for the 2nd Amendment.

Jeremy can run on his own record without having to resort to a negative campaign. That's a win. Scott Bowman, Sioux City

