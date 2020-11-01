LETTER: Taylor stepped up during Hornick flooding

Back when we had major flooding in my community of Hornick, 220 of our residents were displaced with basements and homes completed flooded. It was one of the toughest times in our lives.

I want to thank (former) County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor for being there along with Sheriff Dave Drew and Emergency Services Director Gary Brown. At an emergency meeting when we needed answers, Jeremy Taylor stepped up and represented the Board of Supervisors.

Our governor drove here from Des Moines and our Congressman flew in from Washington D.C.--however, I didn’t see nor hear from Jeremy’s opponent, who at the time as a supervisor was supposed to represent this area.

I back Jeremy Taylor 110%, a National Guardsman and a supervisor willing to roll up his sleeves. He’s worked extremely hard and found ways to help our roads and rural communities. Jeremy’s responsive and along with other mayors such as Jim Fisher of Moville, Nathan Heilman of Correctionville, and former Anthon Mayor Allan Pithan (to name just a few), I want to see Jeremy Taylor in this seat.

I hope you will join me and so many others in supporting Jeremy Taylor for the Board of Supervisors. Scott Mitchell, Hornick, Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0