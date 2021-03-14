 Skip to main content
LETTER: Teachers are non-essential in Democratic-run cities?
Letters to the Editor

Who knew that, according to the teachers and their unions in Democratic-run cities, that they are completely non-essential, as compared to any delivery person, cashier, trucker, garbage collector, cab driver, desk clerk etc. etc. etc.

One sure way to get these selfish teachers that refuse to teach back to work would be to cut off their pay until they return.

An even better solution is to take your children out of public schools and give them a real education in the private sector. -- Loran Joens, Sioux City

