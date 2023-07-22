So as I drive up Nebraska Street, I notice the Y has started to be torn down and it looks like it is about half done...and it has looked that way for a couple weeks. Very nice look for the city, debris all over the place and a crane parked on top of it. The firm that won the bid came in at half the price that the city had originally budgeted for. Didn't anyone on the city council take Sales 101? Just because you are the lowest bidder, doesn't mean you should always win the bid. Do some homework. W.D. Welch, Sioux City