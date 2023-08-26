As a former small business owner in Sioux City, I have experienced firsthand the positive economic impact of the tech industry here in Iowa. Like many small businesses, I depend on tech companies' free digital tools for growth.

Whether leveraging Facebook pages, selling on Amazon as third-party sellers, or optimizing our Google business profiles, these tools level the playing field, allowing businesses to reach potential customers, expand markets, and reduce operational costs.

At a time when prices are skyrocketing and inflation feels out of control, it is more important than ever that the tech the small businesses rely upon remain free and accessible. Our elected leaders should focus on fighting inflation and crime, rather than scoring cheap political points by attacking tech.

I am grateful for the tech sector’s support of small businesses. Let's continue adopting technology and collaborating to keep our nation innovative and a leader on the tech stage. -- Robert Donaghu, Sioux City