LETTER: Televise all of it or none of it

Letters to the Editor

When members of our coronavirus task force were testifying before Congress, I watched on both CNN and FOX news and instead of showing all of the testimony, they interrupted - mostly to give their own opinions of what they were hearing.

Either show us the whole thing so we can make up our own minds about what we hear or don't show us any of it. The way it is we get clips of each network letting us hear what they want their targeted audience to hear.

I think the American people should hear it all or none of it. Shirley Stoll, Primghar, Iowa

