Venezuela now exists in history as another failed socialist nation. Protesters in Hong Kong carry the American flag, a symbol of opportunity and freedom, which they desperately try to keep from being taken away by a socialist/communist regime.

Meanwhile, back home, we have Democratic presidential hopefuls continually spouting socialist propaganda they want to foist on we the people, who wish to keep our country a free republic. But we're told that President Trump is a danger to our democracy. Something is terribly amiss with this picture. Sid Jacobsma, Orange City, Iowa

