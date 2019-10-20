Venezuela now exists in history as another failed socialist nation. Protesters in Hong Kong carry the American flag, a symbol of opportunity and freedom, which they desperately try to keep from being taken away by a socialist/communist regime.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Meanwhile, back home, we have Democratic presidential hopefuls continually spouting socialist propaganda they want to foist on we the people, who wish to keep our country a free republic. But we're told that President Trump is a danger to our democracy. Something is terribly amiss with this picture. Sid Jacobsma, Orange City, Iowa