LETTER: Terry Hersom was a true treasure for all of Siouxland

I was shocked to read the opinion piece in the Nov. 3 issue of the Journal titled "Remembering Terry Hersom." The former Journal sports editor who recently passed away was a true treasure for all of Siouxland.

He was the best at what he did and I really enjoyed reading his columns. He was great at telling us how former local athletes were doing in pro sports and he was at his best when writing about the Sioux City Explorers, often writing about the woeful attendance at Lewis and Clark Park. He was so good at writing about the games, maybe people felt like they didn't need to actually go to the ballpark to see the team play, they could just read Terry's great work.

I didn't know Terry personally, never met him. I did trade emails with him once several years ago. I told him that I appreciated him keeping us up to date on former Siouxlanders in the NFL. He emailed me back, thanking me for the compliment. I read Terry's column just last week about the World Series and I thought maybe I should email Terry again. I wanted to tell him that maybe if he didn't do such a damn good job at writing about the Explorers maybe more people would actually go and watch them play.

Rest in Peace, Terry. A true Siouxland treasure, gone too soon. -- Michael Wittrock, Cherokee, Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0