 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Thank you for supporting Siouxland Freedom Park

  • 0
Letters to the Editor

Thank you to all of Siouxland for supporting Siouxland Freedom Park through our event on Oct. 23. The Freedom Ball raised over $240,000 that night, which will be used to create and construct the exhibits that will be on display in the newly finished Interpretive Center.

Special thanks to Joe and Renee Kruse with Kruse Financial Group, Oligmueller Law Firm and Nelson Commercial Construction for their sponsorships of the Freedom Ball. To all who attended the Freedom Ball, we salute you! -- Pam Miller, Dakota Dunes

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Just a quick observation

MINI: Just a quick observation

Just a quick observation: paying more at the pump, higher energy bills, record food prices at grocery stores, record Americans on government a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News