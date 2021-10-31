LETTER: Thank you for supporting Siouxland Freedom Park

Thank you to all of Siouxland for supporting Siouxland Freedom Park through our event on Oct. 23. The Freedom Ball raised over $240,000 that night, which will be used to create and construct the exhibits that will be on display in the newly finished Interpretive Center.
Special thanks to Joe and Renee Kruse with Kruse Financial Group, Oligmueller Law Firm and Nelson Commercial Construction for their sponsorships of the Freedom Ball. To all who attended the Freedom Ball, we salute you! -- Pam Miller, Dakota Dunes