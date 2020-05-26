LETTER: Thank you, Gov. Kim Reynolds
LETTER: Thank you, Gov. Kim Reynolds

Letters to the Editor

Over the course of the last few months I often think of what my late grandfather always told me - about how great it is to live in Iowa. His words could never ring truer today. Thank God for powerful women like the first female governor of the state of Iowa, Kim Reynolds. Although as a nation we are grappling the challenges of COVID-19, I am thankful that our governor does not cater to the special interest groups that want to take away our rights and dictate how to live our lives like they are trying to do within other states in our nation. Like the motto on the State of Iowa flag, "Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain."

This is my personal thank you message to Reynolds. You're doing an incredible job against an "invisible enemy." Thank you for realizing that greatness is only showcased through strength and perseverance, not through cowering or weakness. Businesses must open and the economy must be strong. We will face challenges, but how we overcome them is what makes us the greatest nation on earth.

Thank you, Gov. Reynolds. Generations later, it's still great to live in Iowa. Jake Jungers, Sioux City

