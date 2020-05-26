LETTER: Thank you, Gov. Kim Reynolds

Over the course of the last few months I often think of what my late grandfather always told me - about how great it is to live in Iowa. His words could never ring truer today. Thank God for powerful women like the first female governor of the state of Iowa, Kim Reynolds. Although as a nation we are grappling the challenges of COVID-19, I am thankful that our governor does not cater to the special interest groups that want to take away our rights and dictate how to live our lives like they are trying to do within other states in our nation. Like the motto on the State of Iowa flag, "Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain."