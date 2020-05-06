LETTER: Thank you, Kathy Yoder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thanks to Kathy Yoder for the thought-provoking questions she raised in her Faith page column April 24, as well as the Bible quotations for consideration in answering those questions.

A noted theologian, A. W. Tozer, claimed that the most important thing about a person is what comes to our mind when we think of God. Indeed, our concept of God, or lack thereof, really determines how we react in times of stress.

That is why her biblical references are so important in dealing with suffering and issues of both time and eternity. Shirley Anderson, Sioux City

