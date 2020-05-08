LETTER: Thank you, Leonard Pitts

In 18 years of getting The Sioux City Journal, I rarely agree with the political opinion(s) of Leonard Pitts, Jr. A number of years ago, I castigated him for comparing some of the government policies at the time with those of Nazi Germany.

For his Opinion column in The Journal of May 5, I want to commend him. It was with surprise and pleasure that I agreed with his take on the sad situation of today's dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.