LETTER: Thank you, Leonard Pitts

Letters to the Editor

In 18 years of getting The Sioux City Journal, I rarely agree with the political opinion(s) of Leonard Pitts, Jr. A number of years ago, I castigated him for comparing some of the government policies at the time with those of Nazi Germany.

For his Opinion column in The Journal of May 5, I want to commend him. It was with surprise and pleasure that I agreed with his take on the sad situation of today's dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thank you, Leonard. Marve Huisman, Orange City, Iowa

