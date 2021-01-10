LETTER: Thank you Northwest Iowa!

Thank you Northwest Iowa! We especially thank the Primghar, Orange City and Sioux City communities!! We had never lived or even visited this area. But in 1976, we moved to Primghar for “a job.” Looking back, we realize that God had His hand on our shoulders when He guided us to Northwest Iowa. Now after 45+ years we have made the difficult decision to move away to be closer to our family.

We love Northwest Iowa! We love the work ethic, the strong spiritual commitment, the basketball, the school districts and the colleges. But we especially love the people! Without a doubt Northwest Iowa has shaped us and shaped our daughters'. Now as we begin this new phase of our lives, please know that part of our hearts will always stay here in Northwest Iowa. And as Dave Mulder always said, 'When we get to heaven, let’s meet in the Northwest corner!' God bless. - Todd and Connie Barry, Sioux City