LETTER: Thank you, Sheriff Dave Drew

I was so proud to be in the Woodbury County supervisors' meeting room Wednesday to be on hand for the passing of the baton from retiring Sheriff Dave Drew to Major Todd Wieck.

Both men have served with distinction in the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, devoting their lives to the public's safety.

Drew in particular warrants the admiration of all in Woodbury County. Following the lead of George Washington and other great leaders of our country, Drew is retiring after two terms.

No one here can imagine the pressure this office places upon a person. The fights for budget, fighting for equipment, fighting for the safety and security of those who are working for him, as well as the safety of the entire county.

I am proud of Sheriff Dave Drew, as should we all. He has carried the burden of the county for two terms and he is owed the gratitude of every Woodbury County citizen.

Thank you, Sheriff Drew, for your service, your commitment, and your dedication to all of Woodbury County. Your wisdom in knowing when to retire and, in fact, retiring at the top of your game is beyond reproach.

I wish you the very best in your retirement. Happy trails in your travels across the country; enjoy the beauty of this great nation.

And then when you are rested, and you feel that fire in your belly again, come back and run for office. Your service will always be in short supply. Mark Solheim, Sioux City

