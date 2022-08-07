LETTER: Thank you teachers

Thank you teachers!
Where did the summer go? Soon it will be time for students to return to their schools. In addition to their family and friends, they will need the help of the entire educational team -- teachers, administration and support staff. It has been a difficult time for many of them with COVID, budget cuts, short staffing, and increasing disagreements over social and cultural issues. Our public schools are the backbone of the education system that teaches the next generation history, facts, and how to be thoughtful citizens. We can help our schools by donating school supplies, volunteering in the schools and letting educators know we support them. It is a tough job, they may not feel heard and appreciated, and they are weary from the extra stresses and responsibilities of the pandemic.
Iowa used to have top-ranked schools, but budget cuts and general animosity in the current political climate have endangered their efforts. An area or state will not be able to recruit new residents and grow without an excellent school system. We cannot have excellent schools without excellent educators who feel valued. Do what you can to support them, and when you vote this fall be sure to check each candidate's position on education.
People are also reading…
Public schools need to be a priority, and our state officials need to be held accountable. Vote for the children and our future! Donna Marsh, Sioux City