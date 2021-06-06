 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Thank you to the courteous people that use Sertoma Park
0 Comments

LETTER: Thank you to the courteous people that use Sertoma Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

I would like to thank the courteous people that use Sertoma Park. Our club that has been the force for that park had a cleanup day last week.

A dozen Boy Scouts and eight club members. We struggled to find enough trash to fill two trash bags. The trash containers were all full so we know people were picking up after themselves. A big thanks to those people with pride in what we have in

Sioux City. The Scouts also installed a new flag that day. There is also a Flag retirement burn center being installed by them. Good things happening in a good city. -- Dr. Dick Hettinger, Sioux City

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News