LETTER: Thank you to the courteous people that use Sertoma Park

I would like to thank the courteous people that use Sertoma Park. Our club that has been the force for that park had a cleanup day last week.

A dozen Boy Scouts and eight club members. We struggled to find enough trash to fill two trash bags. The trash containers were all full so we know people were picking up after themselves. A big thanks to those people with pride in what we have in

Sioux City. The Scouts also installed a new flag that day. There is also a Flag retirement burn center being installed by them. Good things happening in a good city. -- Dr. Dick Hettinger, Sioux City

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0