LETTER: Thank you to those who 'answer the call'

I am homebound and have lots of leisure time these days. I just read a book that a friend gave me - "Answer The Call" written by Dr. Steve Meyer of Sioux City. He was the orthopedic surgeon who answered the call when a bus crashed in Tanzania, Africa, in 2017. All but three children were killed. Those three children were near death. Many people helped Dr. Meyer perform the many miracle operations that restored their little bodies. Dr. Meyer's book tells the story and thanks God and all of the people who were involved.