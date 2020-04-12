LETTER: Thank you to those who 'answer the call'
View Comments

LETTER: Thank you to those who 'answer the call'

Letters to the Editor

I am homebound and have lots of leisure time these days. I just read a book that a friend gave me - "Answer The Call" written by Dr. Steve Meyer of Sioux City. He was the orthopedic surgeon who answered the call when a bus crashed in Tanzania, Africa, in 2017. All but three children were killed. Those three children were near death. Many people helped Dr. Meyer perform the many miracle operations that restored their little bodies. Dr. Meyer's book tells the story and thanks God and all of the people who were involved.

We have a serious health problem right now that all of us are facing. People in our area, our state and our country are working tirelessly to defeat the coronavirus. The United States of America is united, no matter our color, race, religion, and, yes, political party.

Thank you, caregivers, governors, our president and Congress. Thank you all of you have answered the call. Vergene Donovan, Spirit Lake, Iowa

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Thank you
Letters

MINI: Thank you

On Monday, we took a load to the Sioux City landfill. We are in our late 70s. A nice mother and son helped us unload trailer and truck while p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News