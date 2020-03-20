LETTER: 'Thank you'

Regardless of what you think of the reactions to COVID-19, the economic impact of those reactions is something even more people will be affected by than the virus itself. And for many, the recovery process will take longer.

I’ve seen a lot of partisan narratives vaporize in the span of the last few days as leaders double back on positions they took so they can react to others’ reactions, all in a cascade that is liable to make some people sick just from the stress. But I was thinking about a silver lining, as I’ve been juggling my supervisory responsibilities inherent in three separate jobs. It’s something I hope we can internalize today, and then actually remember later.

We often hear certain professions are “thankless jobs.” We value those people who earn respect by their actions, instead of demand it by their words. Well, I think we are being given a gift. We are being forced to appreciate exactly what it is that other people do for a living that we never previously thought about, because as some point in the next few weeks or months, their work (or forced lack thereof) will affect us. We are realizing that there are many more “thankless jobs” than we thought before.

Thank a law enforcement officer, thank a nurse - of course, thank them. But law enforcement and health care alone do not complete a civil society. Thank the person checking you out at a register you used to hardly make eye contact with, thank the customer service representative on the phone you used to loathe calling, thank the clerk filing an important document for you, thank the truck driver walking back from the rest stop. But don’t just say “thank you.” Stop them, look them in the eye, and tell them exactly why it is that you’re thankful. Because right now, we are finding out exactly why we should be thankful for everyone who simply does their job, does it right, and does it faithfully. Matthew Ung, Sioux City

