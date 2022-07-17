LETTER: Thankful for Iowa's public Bible reading events

Thank you to Diane Widner of Yasha Ministries for coordinating the Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon in Sioux City on July 9 outside the Woodbury County Court House, where participants read aloud the Bible.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the proclamation declaring July 9 as the Iowa Bible Reading Marathon, where people would gather to read God's word aloud in public. I hope and pray that encouraging Americans to faithfully read the truths in the Bible will not only change individual lives for the better thus changing our nation's moral and spiritual decline. -- Connie Bartels, Sioux City