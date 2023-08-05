Thank you for writing about me in the Sioux City Journal. Or as Martin Short reminds us, "Thanks for remembering!" I enjoyed my recent trip to Iowa and I will certainly alert you and all regarding future visits.

As I'm sure you are aware, the Home Office is no longer in Sioux City. Due to tariff nonsense, it's been relocated to Beijing. I hope all former employees have found meaningful, exciting work.

Again, thanks for "remembering" and hello to all Iowans everywhere.

Best wishes from the East (Indiana). — Dave Letterman