LETTER: Thanks to city, contractor for resurfaced street
LETTER: Thanks to city, contractor for resurfaced street

I'm looking out my dining room window on Cheyenne Boulevard and appreciating my resurfaced asphalt street completed by the city and Barkley  Asphalt. They both have been extremely helpful and its been done in a timely matter.

KUDOS to Dave Carney, public works director, Gordon Phair, city engineer, and Kevin Livezey, project manager. Also to Barkley Asphalt and their crew for being so accommodating during the construction. It takes dedicated employees to work in this extreme heat and still get the job done. Thank You for beautifying our neighborhood! JOB WELL DONE!  

PS...(the flashing yellow lights on Hamilton are great!!) Appreciate all your city crews. They are working hard in all kinds of weather day and night. A thank you goes a long way! -- Rhonda Capron, Sioux City

 

Mini Editorial logo
