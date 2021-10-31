LETTER: Thanks to Rep. Feenstra for National Science Foundation for the Future Act

Thanks to Rep. Randy Feenstra for sponsoring the National Science Foundation for the Future Act. The act contains provisions to ensure the United States continues global leadership in science and technology, empower our agricultural community, protect American interests, and prevent misspending of taxpayer dollars – especially when it comes to China, the main economic and technological rival of the United States.

With the Commitment to Peace Keeping Act (HR4420), Feenstra has an additional opportunity to achieve those goals. The bill would lift an arbitrary and harmful 25% cap on U.S. contributions to UN peacekeeping operations that has allowed the U.S. to slip its influence in world leadership, especially in regard to China.

China is now the second largest financial contributor to UN peace keeping and has used this expanded influence to argue against human rights and civilian protection within UN peacekeeping operations, and used United States’ funding shortfalls as a pretext to downsize peacekeeping missions.

UN peacekeeping operations are a fiscally responsible and critical force-multiplier for the United States. In 2006 and 2018 reviews, for example, the Government Accountability Office found it costs one-eight as much to financially support a United Nations Peace Keeping mission than to deploy U.S. military forces.

Join me is asking Rep. Feenstra to co-sponsor HR 4420. It is what Iowans want: a strategic and fiscally responsible way to stand up to China, and another tool in the kit to meet the goals of the National Science Foundation for the Future Act. -- Jane Shuttleworth, Okoboji, Iowa

