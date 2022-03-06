LETTER: Thanks to Reynolds for signing transgender sports bill

The executive director of the LGBTQ Iowa Safe Schools was quoted as saying, “Transgender student athletes are not a threat to school athletics,” suggesting the threat would be so rare that it wouldn’t be an issue. In the same article she says, “This is going to open up a giant landslide of lawsuits,” suggesting that transgender girls will be represented in huge numbers. I take this to mean that the lawsuits will come from LGBTQ attorneys from around the country and not from Iowa.