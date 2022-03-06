LETTER: Thanks to Reynolds for signing transgender sports bill

I commend Gov. Kim Reynolds for signing House File 2416, which bans transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s sports in Iowa.
The executive director of the LGBTQ Iowa Safe Schools was quoted as saying, “Transgender student athletes are not a threat to school athletics,” suggesting the threat would be so rare that it wouldn’t be an issue. In the same article she says, “This is going to open up a giant landslide of lawsuits,” suggesting that transgender girls will be represented in huge numbers. I take this to mean that the lawsuits will come from LGBTQ attorneys from around the country and not from Iowa.
I hope Iowans will thank our governor, as well as state Sen. Jim Carlin of Sioux City for his early work in drafting language for the ban. This is not about discrimination, it is about removing the disadvantages created when boys are allowed to compete against girls. -- Sandy Hanlon, Sioux City